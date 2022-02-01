OnePlus 10 Pro Might Come with OxygenOS 12 Instead of Unified OS Globally: Report

OnePlus 10 Pro was recently introduced in China and is now expected to reach the global markets, including India, most likely in March or April. Previous leaks as well as OnePlus’ confirmation hinted at the arrival of a unified OS by OnePlus and Oppo for the 2022 flagship phone for global markets. The latest report from 91Mobiles suggests that might not be the case, though.

OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant won’t get Unified OS

Tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles) has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 when it launches in the global markets. The device was launched with ColorOS 12.1 in China! This will likely be a result of a delay in the unified OS’ rollout. To recall, it was expected to reach both OnePlus and Oppo smartphones, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

This can prove to be a sigh of relief for various users who felt disappointment after the OnePlus-Oppo merger, which was announced last year. However, this information should be taken with a grain of salt until something concrete pops up.

OnePlus 10 Pro Details at a Glance

To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be launched globally in a couple of months. The 2022 OnePlus flagship is a successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro and comes with a totally new look. Although, it still has Hasselblad-backed cameras, which were also seen on its predecessor.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device houses three rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 150 degrees, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front snapper stands at 32MP. There’s support for various camera features such as a Fisheye mode, 2.0 Hasselblad Pro mode for 12-bit RAW photos, the OnePlus Billion Color Solution, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is a first for a OnePlus phone. Additionally, there’s support for 5G, Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, HyperBoost mode for enhanced gaming, and much more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500) in China and its starting price can most likely fall in the same price bracket in India. The official launch date and more details are yet to be revealed, and we will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned!