Nvidia RTX 5090 Reveal Showcases ‘Blackwell’ Series With Triple the AI Performance

Nvidia has always been a pioneer in GPU technology, and we must admit that most of our PC rigs have one RTX card. At CES 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed the RTX ‘Blackwell’ series cards, unveiling a dazzling performance for the RTX 5090. Here is what you need about the RTX 5000 ‘Blackwell’ series cards.

Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU Specs and Performance

The highest ‘Blackwell’ GPU, RTX 5090, will feature 3352 AI TOPS, while the 5080 has 1801, the 5070 Ti has 1406, and the 5070 has 988 AI TOPS. Besides AI computing, all the 5000 series cards will run on the 5th gen tensor cores. For better raytracing and visuals, the RTX 5090 will have 380 RT TFLOPS and 125 Shader TFPLOS.

Image Credit: Nvidia (via YouTube)

As for the memory bandwidth, Nvidia RTX 5090 comes with an Ultra-Fast G7 memory. The upcoming GPU will have a 1792 GB/sec memory bandwidth for the highest ‘Blackwell’ cards. Moreover, it will have a massive 32 GB GDDR7 VRAM, almost triple the 4090’s 12 GB module. This was revealed earlier through a leaked RTX 5090 custom card. The other ‘Blackwell’ 5000 series cards from Nvidia will have 16 GB GDDR7 VRAM, while the RTX 5070 comes with a 12 GB variant.

Image Credit: Nvidia (via YouTube)

The new DLSS 4 pulls a powerful AI to generate multiple frames simultaneously, resulting in significantly higher frame rates. This generation of technology comes with several advancements, including RTX Neural Shaders, RTX Neural Face rendering for hyperrealistic human faces, RTX Mega Geometry for rendering vast environments, and Reflex 2 for reduced latency.

Image Credit: Nvidia (via YouTube)

Nvidia demonstrated a scene rendered at 27 frames per second (FPS) with DLSS disabled, DLSS2, and DLSS 3.5. All showed significant advancement over the others. However, DLSS 4 delivers a remarkable 247 FPS while maintaining a 34-millisecond latency. This translates to an over eightfold performance increase compared to systems lacking AI-powered predictive processing.

Nvidia RTX 5000 Series GPU And Laptop Prices

Towards the end of the GPU presentation, the pricing for all the RTX 5000 series cards is revealed. As per the reveal, the Nvidia RTX 5090 will have a price of $1,999. The other cards from the ‘Blackwell’ series will be priced based on their VRAM, AI TOPS, and performance: RTX 5080 at $999, RTX 5070 Ti at $749, and RTX 5070 at $549.

Image Credit: Nvidia (via YouTube)

Along with the GPU pricing, we also learn about the laptop prices that feature ‘Blackwell’ series cards. The laptops will be priced based on their GPU, AI TOPS, and memory: RTX 5090 with 1,824 AI TOPS and 24GB at $2,899, RTX 5080 with 1,334 AI TOPS and 16GB at $2,199, RTX 5070 Ti with 992 AI TOPS and 12GB at $1,599, and RTX 5070 with 798 AI TOPS and 8GB at $1,299.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series for laptops comes with massive improvements. It delivers twice the efficiency of its predecessor, offering increased performance while consuming only half the power. This translates to a 40% longer battery life with Black Max-Q. Furthermore, the series supports generative AI models twice as large as before, all while maintaining a remarkably slim profile with laptops as thin as 14.9 millimeters.

Image Credit: Nvidia (via YouTube)

Along with the Nvidia RTX 5090 and the whole ‘Blackwell’ 5000 series reveal, CEO Jensen Huang mentioned three new AI models. The new Llama Neomotron Language Foundation Models are Nano, Super, and Ultra. The ‘Nano’ AI model is the cost-efficient, low-latency model, best for PC and edge devices. ‘Super’ comes with superior accuracy, whereas the ‘Ultra’ is the best and works perfectly in data-center-scale operations.

Are you excited to get your hands on the Nvidia RTX 5090 or any other ‘Blackwell’ series cards? Which part of the new-gen GPU do you like the most? Do tell us in the comments below.