Nvidia’s Rumored N1X ARM Chip for Windows Laptops Shows Up on Geekbench

The rumor that Nvidia is working on an Arm CPU for Windows laptops is turning out to be true. Previously, we reported on Nvidia’s Arm CPU and the existence of ‘N1X’ and ‘N1’ chipsets, co-developed with MediaTek. And now, Nvidia’s N1X Arm CPU has debuted on Geekbench. Shared by Jukanlosreve on X, the image reveals “Nvidia N1X” as the motherboard, running on Windows 11.

Image Credit: Jukanlosreve via X

In Geekbench 6.4.0, Nvidia N1X scored 1,169 in single-core, and 2,417 in multi-core with a clock speed of 3.20GHz and 16GB of RAM. Keep in mind that it’s an early test run of the Nvidia Arm CPU with just four cores and without power management, as noted by @never_released on X. The leaked image further reveals that the Nvidia N1X features only four Arm Cortex-A725 cores.

The Arm CPU in Nvidia’s Project DIGITS also features 10x Cortex-A725 cores and 10x Cortex-X925 cores. For the CPU design, Nvidia has partnered with MediaTek. It’s likely that the Nvidia N1X chipset may pack four more Cortex-X925 prime cores, resulting in an octa-core CPU setup for Windows laptops. Nvidia may also pack 8 prime cores to design a 12-core CPU, just like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite.

Nevertheless, it appears Nvidia is going with vanilla Arm cores for its CPU. It will be interesting to see how Nvidia’s CPU performs against Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU. Besides the CPU, we may see Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU and 5th-gen Tensor cores in the N1x chipset.

As for the Nvidia N1X release date, Taiwanese media report that N1X may launch at Computex Taipei in May 2025, and will begin shipping in the fourth quarter of this year. So are you excited for Nvidia’s Arm chipset for Windows laptops? Let us know in the comments below.