NVIDIA RTX 5090 & 5090D GPUs Are Getting Bricked and Nobody Knows Why

It seems it wasn’t enough for NVIDIA 50 Series owners to have trouble getting their hands on the 5090 and 5090D GPUs. As it now turns out, some NVIDIA 50 5090 and 90D owners are facing major issues, including their cards getting bricked, with the reasons being a bit dicey.

The issue first came to light through several Chinese forums and threads on Chiphell, Baidu, and Billbill. As it turns out, a plethora of users are complaining about their 5090 and 5090D cards getting bricked. This includes the screen simply going black and the GPU failing to be recognized at all.

The two GPU manufacturers the users are facing the most issues with are Colorful and Manli. Besides the standard 5090, NVIDIA 5090D GPUs are facing the same issues for many users. For those unaware, the 5090D cards are Chinese variants of the namesake. Both cards were available in limited quantities at launch.

While NVIDIA itself hasn’t released an official statement, there is a near-solid explanation for the GPUs bricking. A lot of users on Chiphell are stating that their 5090 GPUs started bricking after installing the latest driver update. RTX 5090 not detected

The problem isn’t limited to Chinese forums, either. Many Reddit users are complaining about their GPUS being installed with the LED lights running. However, no further input can be recognized with the display shut off.

While there are many reasons for this, the latest driver update does make sense. A misfiled driver for the GPU could cause the PC to fail to recognize it all. No matter what the reason, I think we can all agree that it is not worth the headache.

