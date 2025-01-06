CES 2025: Intel Unveils Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U Laptop Processors

At CES 2025, Intel announced new mobile Arrow Lake processors, under Core Ultra 200HX, 200H, and 200U series. The Intel Core Ultra 200HX series is designed for high-performance gaming laptops; the Intel Core Ultra 200H series is aimed at premium thin and light laptops; and the Intel Core Ultra 200U series is designed for battery-focused laptops.

All these designs are sadly a departure from Lunar Lake processors (Intel Core Ultra 200V). which Intel said was a one-off design. First off, the most powerful Core Ultra 200HX series has six SKUs, available from 14 to 24 CPU cores. The CPU clock speed ranges between 5.1GHz to 5.5GHz. And the integrated NPU can deliver only up to 13 TOPS, which means these processors aren’t eligible for Copilot+ PC features.

Image Credit: Intel

Image Credit: Intel

Image Credit: Intel

They also come with four GPU cores, but they will arrive in the market with discrete GPUs (likely Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs). Intel says Core Ultra 200HX processors will offer close to 5% improvements in single-core workloads, and around 20% better performance in multi-core workloads, compared to Raptor Lake-H Refresh processors.

Now, coming to the Core Ultra 200H series, it has five SKUs, ranging between 14 to 16 CPU cores. It can deliver peak frequency from 4.9GHz to 5.4GHz on the top-end SKU. The lowest-end SKU has 7 GPU cores and the rest of the lineup has 8 GPU cores. And the 200H series processors have a base TDP of 28W, except for the Core Ultra 9 285H which can push the power limit up to 45W.

Intel says you can expect around 15% faster CPU performance in single-core tasks, compared to Meteor Lake chips. Finally, the power-efficient Intel Core Ultra 200U series has a base power of 15W and can consume up to 57W with a Turbo boost. It includes 12 CPU cores, with frequency clocked up to 5.3GHz.