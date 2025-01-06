Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Leaks Confirm 32GB GDDR7 Memory

Official information about Nvidia’s next-generation cards is right around the corner. With many speculations about power, memory, and performance, we might have witnessed the first look at the card. According to leaks, the custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 confirms a 32GB GDDR7 memory.

First revealed at VideoCardz, the leaked Nvidia custom card is an Inno3D RTX 5090 iChill X3. In the glimpse, we see a full look at the box of this card. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 leaked custom card reveals for the first time that the flagship ‘Blackwell’ card will have 32GB GDDR7 memory. This is the first time the VRAM number has been revealed for this next-generation card.

Apart from the VRAM details, this specific Inno3D card will feature a massive 3.5-slot cooler. With only one image available of the model, there are no specifics on the TDP or power connectors. Earlier, the RTX 5080 leaks confirmed a 16GB GDD7 memory for it. At the same time, some known leakers suggested a TDP for the upcoming Nvidia card.

If we go by the rumors, RTX 5090 will offer 32GB GDDR7 (double the RTX 5080’s 16GB), 21,760 CUDA cores, and nearly 1.8TB/s memory bandwidth. However, this performance will likely require a substantial power budget, with a projected TDP of 575W (125W higher than the RTX 4090).

Luckily, the long wait is over, and we will no longer have to rely on the RTX 5090 leaks, as the 32GB memory and other confirmed details are on the way. Nvidia will have its keynote tomorrow, during which the new cards may be revealed.