Home > News > Xbox Prime: Microsoft’s Next-Gen Console Rumored to Launch in 2026

Xbox Prime: Microsoft’s Next-Gen Console Rumored to Launch in 2026

Upanishad Sharma
Comments 0
Xbox Prime Featured
In Short
  • A new leak from COD leaker TheGhostofHope suggests that Microsoft's next console will be called Xbox Prime.
  • The next-gen console will apparently be released in 2026, with the final name unclear for now.
  • Hope further claims that the next Call of Duty might be a day-one release for the console.

While we await the trove of gaming-related announcements at CES 2025, it seems a new rumor might have given us some info on Microsoft’s next Xbox. Supposedly titled Xbox Prime, the company’s next-gen console might be coming to us sooner rather than later.

The rumor comes from the X account of TheGhostofHope, a Call of Duty Leaker. While Hope does state to take it with a ‘huge grain of salt,’ he does claim that Microsoft’s next console will be called Xbox Prime and will launch sometime in 2026.

However, it’s important to note that it is not clear whether Xbox Prime will be the console’s final name or is just a codename being used inside the company. Nonetheless, the 2026 release date does prove that the Mountain Valley giant has been working on it for quite some time, and we should make an official announcement this year itself.

Xbox Prime Release to Get Call of Duty Day One

Besides the purported name and release date, the leaker has also mentioned that Infinity Ward’s next Call of Duty is being considered as a ‘day one release’ for the console. For those living under a rock, COD is a long-running shooter game franchise that follows multiple timelines. Long lauded for its combat and storyline, the series is well-loved.

It is unclear whether we will see the next Call of Duty in the Xbox Game Pass, but it’s almost obvious, given Microsoft’s release pattern. As such, we do hope to see the upcoming title being paired with the console soon.

Related Articles
All Video Games Coming out in 2025: Release Schedule
Upanishad Sharma Jan 6, 2025
2024: A Year of Questionable Game Journalism
Sanmay Chakrabarti Dec 31, 2024
The Worst Games Released in 2024, Ranked
Sanmay Chakrabarti Dec 30, 2024

With that done and dusted, hopes for a new Xbox Prime being paired with the next COD are high. And while we always suggest taking rumors with a grain of salt, TheGhostofHope has been known to post reliable COD leaks. As Hope hasn’t mentioned their exact source, we are left to guess. It could very well be an internal developer or someone close to the project.

That said, are you excited for the upcoming ‘Xbox Prime’? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE TheGhostofHope/X (Twitter)
#Tags
#featured#Xbox

Upanishad Sharma

Combining his love for Literature and Tech, Upanishad dived into the world of technology journalism with fire. Now he writes about anything and everything while keeping a keen eye on his first love of gaming. Often found chronically walking around the office.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...