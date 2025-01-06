Xbox Prime: Microsoft’s Next-Gen Console Rumored to Launch in 2026

While we await the trove of gaming-related announcements at CES 2025, it seems a new rumor might have given us some info on Microsoft’s next Xbox. Supposedly titled Xbox Prime, the company’s next-gen console might be coming to us sooner rather than later.

The rumor comes from the X account of TheGhostofHope, a Call of Duty Leaker. While Hope does state to take it with a ‘huge grain of salt,’ he does claim that Microsoft’s next console will be called Xbox Prime and will launch sometime in 2026.

Take this with a huge grain of salt:



I’m hearing that the next Xbox console is still coming in 2026 and will be called “Xbox Prime”. Still unclear if it’s a code name or the actual name. I’ve heard Infinity Ward’s next COD is still being considered a day one release for this. https://t.co/JKGMsKU9br— Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) January 6, 2025

However, it’s important to note that it is not clear whether Xbox Prime will be the console’s final name or is just a codename being used inside the company. Nonetheless, the 2026 release date does prove that the Mountain Valley giant has been working on it for quite some time, and we should make an official announcement this year itself.

Xbox Prime Release to Get Call of Duty Day One

Besides the purported name and release date, the leaker has also mentioned that Infinity Ward’s next Call of Duty is being considered as a ‘day one release’ for the console. For those living under a rock, COD is a long-running shooter game franchise that follows multiple timelines. Long lauded for its combat and storyline, the series is well-loved.

It is unclear whether we will see the next Call of Duty in the Xbox Game Pass, but it’s almost obvious, given Microsoft’s release pattern. As such, we do hope to see the upcoming title being paired with the console soon.

With that done and dusted, hopes for a new Xbox Prime being paired with the next COD are high. And while we always suggest taking rumors with a grain of salt, TheGhostofHope has been known to post reliable COD leaks. As Hope hasn’t mentioned their exact source, we are left to guess. It could very well be an internal developer or someone close to the project.

That said, are you excited for the upcoming ‘Xbox Prime’? Let us know in the comments below!