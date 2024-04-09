The Nvidia RTX 5090 and 5080 Might Launch in Q4 2024: Report

Gamers waiting with bated breath for the NVIDIA RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 cards might have something to look forward to. According to a recent report, NVIDIA board partners expect the upcoming GPUs will launch in Q4 2024.

The news comes via a report by Money UDN (via Videocardz). It means that board partners responsible for manufacturing and shipping the GPUs expect it to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024. Furthermore, board manufacturers also expect to see a rise in shipment volume and average selling price of the GPUs. This is attributed to the fact that the upgrade the rumored 50-series will bring is pretty substantial.

However, it doesn’t end there. Kopite7kimi, a well-known NVIDIA insider and leaker corroborated the claims of the 50-series launch in an X post. When asked by an X user whether the upcoming 50-series GPU will come out this year, he confirmed the same. At the end of the year.— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 4, 2024

Earlier this year, the company launched the mid-gen refresh for its 4070, 4080, and 4070 Ti cards, under the NVIDIA Super lineup. While the 4070 and 4080 Super retained their GPU memory, the 4070 Ti Super saw itself getting 16GB of VRAM.

The upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs by NVIDIA are rumored to run on the Blackwell Architecture. These cards are designed for AI processing, containing 208 billion transistors. Furthermore, the GPU will be based on the GDDR7 memory architecture, running at 32Gbps speeds. Additionally, the upcoming lineup is rumored to have five variants.

Are you a gamer waiting for the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series? Let us know what you expect from the next NVIDIA GPUs in the comments below.