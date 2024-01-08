NVIDIA Unveils RTX 40 ‘Super’ Lineup; RTX 4080 Super for $999!

After months of going back and forth discussing rumors, leaks, and everything else, we have finally seen the revival of the RTX Super series. Nvidia has today unveiled its new RTX 40 Super lineup at CES 2024. The lineup includes the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super. Like the previous Super refresh, this new lineup brings increased performance with slightly upgraded specifications.

Nvidia has also reduced the price of its high-end 80-class offering, the RTX 4080 Super. The new RTX 4080 Super will officially replace the previous model in Nvidia’s RTX 40 lineup in 2024. Now, let’s get into the specifications of each card and the performance benefits. Then, we discuss the price & availability.

How Fast Is RTX 40 Super? All Variants & Specs Detailed

Nvidia has released new RTX 40 Super cards with the same Ada Lovelace architecture, bringing 4th Gen Tensor Cores and 3rd Gen RT Cores onboard. The RTX 4070 Ti Super brings upgraded VRAM capacity at 16GB GDDR6X, which was previously 12GB on the RTX 4070 Ti.

The other new cards in the RTX 40 lineup have the same amount of memory. The RTX 4080 Super comes with the world’s fastest graphics memory, i.e. 16GB GDDR6X, like the previous 4080 did. The RTX 4070 Super has the same 12GB GDDR6X graphics memory capacity. RTX 40 Super Refresh RTX 4080 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Super VRAM 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X CUDA Cores 10,240 8,448 7,168 Tensor Cores 320 264 224 RT Cores 80 66 56 TGP 320W 285W 220W Streaming Encoders AV1, H.264 AV1, H.264 AV1, H.264 More CUDA Cores and more VRAM on the RTX 4070 Ti Super!

There will be a Founders Edition variant for the RTX 4080 Super based on Nvidia’s dual axial flow design, which was first introduced when the RTX 3080 came out. The RTX 4070 also gets a Founders Edition variant, but the RTX 4070 Ti Super doesn’t and will be an AIB-only card.

Along with this FE variant, many new RTX 40 Super GPUs will be released from Nvidia’s partners like MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, and others.

RTX 40 Super vs Non-Super Cards: Specs Compared

NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super vs RTX 4080

Nvidia likes to call the RTX 4080 Super ‘Ada Perfect,’ as it flexes all its muscles with more cores, using the full potential of the Nvidia AD103 GPU that the new graphics card it is based on. It has 10,240 CUDA cores, which is 5% more cores than an RTX 4080 (9,728). The memory is also faster, clocked at 23Gbps speeds on the Super card, compared to 22.3Gbps on the non-Super 4080.

When talking about the performance boost compared to the non-Super cards, the RTX 4080 Super is in the range of 2% faster on average and up to 5% faster (in selectively the very best scenarios) as compared to the RTX 4080. All cards will also come with dual encoder support, which Nvidia mentions is quite loved. RTX 4080 Super gaming benchmarks compared to last-gen | Image Courtesy: Nvidia

Compared to the last generation, RTX 4080 Super is 1.4x faster than the previous-gen RTX 3080 Ti in games without DLSS 3, and twice as fast when the AI frame generation technology is enabled. It is also 1.5x faster in Stable Diffusion video generation.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super vs RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia has released the RTX 4070 Ti Super with a well-deserved VRAM upgrade of 16GB G6X. The new Super card is more future-proof for upcoming games, which will properly use the higher VRAM we see in graphics cards today. The extra 4 GB frame buffer should be immensely useful in this case, even in the case of 1440p gaming the company is marketing it for.

The Super refresh of RTX 4070 Ti comes with a 256-bit memory interface (192-bit on the non-Super), bringing 16GB GDDR6X video memory. Also, the Super card has 8,448 CUDA cores and is 10% faster compared to the non-Super RTX 4070 Ti (7,680 CUDA cores).

RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming benchmarks compared to last-gen | Image Courtesy: Nvidia

Speaking of performance, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is up to 10% faster than the non-Super 4070 Ti on average, as per Nvidia. This card still has the same s85W TGP. When compared to the last-gen, the all-new RTX 4070 Ti Super is 1.6x faster than the RTX 3070 Ti in traditional rendering.

When DLSS 3 AI frame generation is turned on in the games that support it, Nvidia states the RTX 4070 Ti Super is up to 2.5x faster as compared to the RTX 3070 Ti.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 4070

Nvidia says the RTX 4070 Super is faster than the RTX 3090. This is quite appealing, but I had hoped the VRAM would be higher. We also get the same 12GB GDDR6X memory as the RTX 4070 features.

At least the RTX 4070 gets cheaper, as an excellent $549 graphics card for those who don’t mind the slight performance degradation as compared to the Super card. Furthermore, it’s also thankfully faster than the RTX 3090 in most scenarios like Raster and DLSS 2/3.

RTX 4070 Super is 15% faster (on average) in gaming performance as compared to the non-Super 4070. It is close to the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti, as per Nvidia. Moreover, you can find the gaming performance of RTX 4070 Super GPU compared to previous generation GeForce graphics cards.

The new Super card has a higher total graphics power (TGP) of 220W, which is 20W higher than the non-Super. RTX 4070 Super has 7,168 CUDA Cores, which is 20% more than the RTX 4070 (5,888).

RTX 40 Super GPUs: Pricing & Availability

Priced starting at $599, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super will be the first to hit the market, followed by the higher-end variants that are coming up to two weeks after the initial card comes out.

Nvidia RTX 40 Lineup Prices for 2025

Priced at $999, the RTX 4080 Super has gotten 20% cheaper as compared to the launch pricing of the RTX 4080. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is offered at the same launch price as the RTX 4070 Ti. The same goes for the RTX 4070 Super. Check out the prices of the new RTX Super GPUs below: RTX 40 Super GPU Price Availability Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB G6X $999 January 31, 2024 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB G6X $799 January 24, 2024 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB G6X $599 January 17, 2024

After the launch of the RTX 4070 Super, the RTX 4070 will be priced at $549, a $50 price drop from its original MSRP. Other non-Super variants (RTX 4080/4070 Ti) will not be sold anymore, being replaced with their Super variants as part of Nvidia’s 2024 lineup. Still, you may find better deals on GPUs now, thanks to updated RTX 40 Series pricing.

What are your thoughts on Nvidia’s brand new RTX 40 Super graphics cards? Which GPU do you feel is the most compelling in the lineup? Let us know in the comments below.