Seasonic Vertex Sakura Is the Most Beautiful 1000W Power Supply You Can Buy!

Seasonic has just released the new Vertex Sakura, a special edition power supply. This is based on the company’s Vertex GX-1000, a 1000-watt power supply for desktop systems. Seasonic’s Vertex Sakura GX-1000 power supply has my heart, and it is surely the most beautiful power supply I have seen.

The special edition Seasonic Vertex Sakura has a cherry blossom theme. The pink and white color combination is a super unique look, unlike anything else on the market. It is also a fully modular PSU. The cables are sleeved, with the same aforementioned color scheme adding to the aesthetic.

Image Courtesy: GDM.or.jp

Yes, you can get RGB logos and extremely gamer-centric aesthetics, but this is more towards the elegant side! The power supply cooling fan (sized at 135mm) also has a Sakura flower on it.

The PSU features 80 Plus Gold certification and is built on the ATX 3.0 standard. It is PCIe Gen 5 ready, with a 12VHPWR (16-pin GPU power) connector. In typical Seasonal fashion, this power supply is reliable and has a 12-year warranty. On the box, support for OPP, OVP, SCP, UVP, OTP, and OCP has been mentioned.

Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000 Special Edition Sakura: Price & Availability

Image Courtesy: GDM.or.jp

The Seasonic Vertex Sakura GX-1000 is a limited edition product. It will not be sold after stocks get over. According to Japanese media outlet GDM.or.jp, Seasonic will release the Vertex Sakura GX-1000 power supply in mid-February 2024. It seems that this power supply could be exclusively released for Japan, but we will let you know if it goes on sale globally.

The estimated price is in the “mid-30,000 yen range” (Via: GDM), which converts to $200 in the US. Reportedly, samples of this power supply have been received and are on display at PC Shop Ark, a Japan-based PC components retailer.

What are your thoughts on the new Seasonic limited edition Vertex Sakura GX-1000 power supply? Did you find the design appealing? Let us know in the comments below.