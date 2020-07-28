Alongside the Red Magic 5S, Nubia also launched a myriad of accessories to go along with its latest gaming phone. This includes the air cooler, neckband-style earphones, and more. The most surprising announcement of all will, however, have to be the Red Magic TWS earphones. The company took the wraps off its first pair of truly wireless earphones at the launch event in China.

Red Magic TWS Earphones: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, you can see that Nubia has given its TWS earphones the same gamer-esque vibe as its Red Magic phones. You have in-ear-style earbuds with wingtips and an angular cut to the stem. There’s a Red Magic logo with red breathing light on the earbuds, which you can see in the video teaser shared by Nubia President Ni Fei on Weibo.

The company did not reveal anything about the drivers. We also couldn’t find anything on Nubia’s China website just yet. We, however, do know that connectivity won’t really be an issue. You can simply open the charging case and pair with a touch of a button, says the company in its social media posts.

The highlight of the Red Magic TWS earphones will have to the 39ms ultra-low latency mode, which Nubia says is available only with select Red Magic smartphones. All other phones will witness 60ms latency, which is still pretty low and good for gaming.

The charging case also includes red breathing light for that gamer vibe, which is cool. It can offer up to 20 hours of battery life in total, as per the screenshot above. That’s quite decent and comparable to other budget TWS earphones in the market.

Red Magic TWS earphones are priced at 299 yuan (around Rs. 3200) and come only in a single black color variant. There is currently no information on when these will go on sale and if they will be available globally or not.