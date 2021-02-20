The Asus ROG Phone 5, officially unveiling on 10th March, was expected to be the first gaming smartphone launch of 2021. But, the rate race to be the first sees Nubia rain of Asus’ parade and schedule the launch of its next gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, prior to their event.

Red Magic 6: Launch Date

In an official Weibo post, the company has confirmed that Nubia Red Magic 6 will be unveiled on 4th March in China. It will be a successor to Red Magic 5S that launched earlier last year. The Weibo post also includes a teaser poster (attached below). The caption reads that the device will bring four key features – display, charging, haptics (or improved touch), and cooling.

Nubia has been talking up and teasing its next gaming smartphone for quite some time now. Red Magic 6 is rumored to include an electrochromic back panel. The teaser video showed the back panel turn transparent, revealing the internals, at the touch of a button. Check out this video to see it in action:

Red Magic 6: Specifications (Rumored)

As for the hardware specifications, the smartphone will feature a 144Hz display with a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 was the first smartphone to boast such a high touch sampling rate. Red Magic 6 is next in line and will greatly benefit gamers with this spec.

The company has also confirmed three key features of the upcoming gaming phone. It will support 120W fast-charging, making it possible to fully charge your phone in under 20 minutes. Red Magic 6 will also feature a completely revamped cooling system, with a new and improved centrifugal fan. The physical fan has been and will continue to be a highlight of Red Magic phones.

Further, the device is also confirmed to feature a nine-axis spatial sensor. It will track your phone’s movement in different directions and could be useful for gamers. We also know that the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset will power the Red Magic 6 under the hood. It will bring along up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. Currently, we have no information on the camera specs of the device.

Moreover, the rumor mill suggests that there will be two Red Magic 6 variants. Both variants will have a lot of similarities and will likely differ in the camera and charging department. The Pro variant (model number NX669J-P) will support 120W charging whereas the standard variant (model number NX669J) was spotted with 66W fast-charging support.

We will officially learn more details about Nubia’s next-gen gaming phone in the days leading up to the launch. So, be on the lookout for more information.