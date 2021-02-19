Asus has finally announced the launch date for its next-gen gaming smartphone. Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a successor to last year’s ROG Phone 3. The company is skipping number 4 for its Snapdragon 888-powered gaming smartphone. It is also rumored to include a new dot-matrix display on the rear panel, as per recent leaks.

ROG Phone 5: Launch Date

Asus has created a landing page for the ROG Phone 5 launch event. The website does not mention the exact date but has a timer counting down to 10th March. This means the company’s next flagship arrives on 10th March at 7:00 PM Taipei time (4:30 PM IST).

Last year, the gaming phone was announced globally at the same time. The website, this time around, mentions Berlin, New York, and Taipei but skips on India. Does it mean Asus ROG Phone 5 will launch at a later date in India? Or have the sales been less than satisfactory to scrap the India launch? We will learn more about this in the coming days.

ROG Phone 5: Specifications (Rumored)

Moving on, ROG Phone 5 has already appeared in certification listings online. We’ve seen two different variants of the gaming phone visit TENAA over the past couple of weeks. One has a tiny secondary panel on the rear (possibly global variant) while the other has a dot-matrix display (possibly, Tencent Games variant).

Asus may be looking to offer slightly different designs in its home and global markets but the specifications will remain pretty much the same. You can expect to find a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate on the front. You also have tiny bezels and front-facing speakers, the same as its predecessor.

Asus doesn’t like to touch the core design of its gaming smartphone. It only refreshes the internals, cameras, and the screen to be in line with the times. The rear panel gets minor changes with each iteration. Under the hood, the latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset will power the ROG Phone 5. It will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

In addition, the device will also include a 64MP triple camera on the rear. A massive 6,000mAh battery (dual-cell design) will again be one of the highlights. But, Asus will now offer 65W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port to the joy of gamers. So, are you excited about the first gaming phone launch of 2021?