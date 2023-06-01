Nothing Reveals Details on Phone (2)’s Display, Battery, and More

Ahead of the expected July launch, Nothing followed its mandatory ritual of leaking details about its products and revealed a lot about the Nothing Phone (2). We now have information on its display, battery, software update cycle, and much more. Check out the details below.

Nothing Phone (2) Details Revealed

Nothing’s latest tweet has revealed that the Phone (2) will have an increased battery capacity of 200mAh as compared to the Phone (1). This means that the Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. This was revealed during Carl Pei’s recent interview with Forbes.

There will be an increase in the display size too. The Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch screen and with an additional 0.15 inches for the follow-up model, the screen size will go up to 6.7 inches. We expect it to be AMOLED in nature with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Another confirmation is regarding the software update cycle. The Nothing Phone (2) will get three years of major updates and four years of security ones, much like its predecessor.

Nothing also emphasizes its focus on a sustainable environment (like Apple, Samsung, and more brands) and how the Phone (2) will have a carbon footprint of 53.45kg, which is about 5kgs lower. It will have 3x more recycled materials as compared to the Phone (1). The aluminum frame will also be 100% recyclable. Plus, the packaging will be plastic-free. 1️⃣ Carbon footprint: Phone (2) boasts an @SGS_SA certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1). A significant achievement given the overall boost in performance, including a 200 mAh increase in battery and a screen that is 0.15" bigger than Phone (1). — Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

As for the other details, we already know that the smartphone will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which might be a year old but can provide around an 80% overall performance boost. A previous leak hints at a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with two other sensors, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Also, expect a semi-transparent design, Android 13, wireless charging, and interestingly, support for satellite communications. The price details aren’t known but Nothing assures it will be ‘accessible.‘

Since the launch is approaching soon, we hope to get more details like the exact launch date of the Nothing Phone (2) soon. Stay tuned for further updates and do let us know if you are excited for Nothing’s second smartphone in the comments below.

Featured Image: Nothing Phone (1)