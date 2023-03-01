Nothing Phone (2) Will Get the Power of the Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset

Nothing has already confirmed that it will launch the Phone (2), the successor to the head-turner phone (1), this year, and now we have some new information regarding this. At the ongoing MWC 2023 event, Carl Pei has now revealed that the Phone (2) will come with the flagship Snapdragon chipset. Here are the details.

Nothing Phone (2) to Be a Premium Offering!

It has been revealed that the Phone (2) will pack the Snapdragon 8 Series chipset instead of going for a mid-range chipset. To recall, the phone (1) came with a custom Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and turns out, the Carl Pei-led company now wants to provide a more flagship experience to users.

However, there’s no word on which chipset will be used. It could either be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or the very latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but we still need more concrete details. The phone is expected in late 2023 and we can expect more information to arrive in the coming weeks.

As for the other details, nothing else is known as of now. In a previous interview, Carl Pei suggested that Nothing’s second smartphone will be software-centric too. We can also expect the company to retain the semi-transparent design with the Glyph Interface, which attracted a lot of people when it launched.

Nothing phone (1)

The presence of a Snapdragon 8 Series processor can also bring about interesting camera features and faster charging capabilities. Since the phone (1) came with wireless and reverse wireless charging, the successor could most likely include these capabilities too. The price isn’t known but we can expect Nothing to be competitive about it.

Let’s see what Nothing plans on doing with its next smartphone. We shall provide you with more details once something comes up. So, stay tuned, and do let us know if you are excited about the Nothing Phone (2) in the comments below.