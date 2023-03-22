Nothing Ear (2) Is Finally Here as the Company’s Third TWS

After heaps of teasers and some official details, Carl Pei’s Nothing has finally launched its third TWS, the Nothing Ear (2) globally and in India. It is also making its way to the US. The new earbuds succeed the 2021 Ear (1) and claim to offer better audio quality, battery life, and much more. Here are the details to know.

Nothing Ear (2): Specs and Features

Design

While the Nothing Ear (2) brings along a number of improvements over its predecessor, the one that remains common is the company’s signature transparent aesthetics. Much like the Ear (1), the Ear (2) boasts a semi-transparent that shows the internal components of the earbuds. It comes packed in a small and portable transparent casing.

The earbuds come with press controls (to change songs and the volume levels, skip tracks, and even change the noise-canceling modes) to avoid accidental touches. There’s support for an IP54 rating (for the earbuds) and an IP55 rating (for the charging case) for water resistance.

Audio Quality and More Features

For the performance part, there are 11.6mm dynamic drivers (similar to Nothing’s first earbuds) for deep bass, clearer vocals, and enhanced treble. The dual-chamber design ensures smooth airflow, which further contributes to enhanced sound quality. As revealed previously, there’s support for Hi-Res audio and the LHDC 5.0 codec technology so that the various audio details are aptly enhanced. The audio codec supports a frequency transfer of up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps.

The Nothing Ear (2) support personalized ANC or Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB), which works in accordance with the shape of your ear canal for optimal noise reduction. This is also ensured via the Adaptive mode. The Clear Voice technology that is accompanied by the mics is further enhanced for clearer calls without any disruption in the background.

Another interesting feature is Personal Sound Profile. This basically takes your hearing test via the Nothing X app and based on the results, provides you with a personalized sound experience by adjusting the equalizer levels. The Dual Connection feature helps you connect the Ear (2) with two devices at the same time and even conveniently switch between them.

The earbuds are said to provide a playback time of about 36 hours on a single charge (without ANC) and come with support for fast charging to provide 8 hours of listening time in 10 minutes. It also supports 2.5W wireless charging and reverse charging via the Nothing phone (1). The Nothing Ear (2) gets support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for faster pairing. Plus, there’s a Game mode to enable low latency, which can be apt during gaming sessions.

Price and Availability

The Nothing Ear (2) is priced at Rs 9,999, which is slightly higher than the price of the Ear (1). To recall, it was launched at Rs 5,999. The ANC-enabled earbuds compete with the likes of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the Oppo Enco X2, and more options.

The TWS will be available to buy via Flipkart, a few offline stores, and even Myntra (as part of a recent collaboration), starting March 28.