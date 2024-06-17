Every Movie and TV Show Deadpool Has Appeared in So Far

Deadpool is easily one of the most loved characters ever to come out of Marvel. However, most of Deadpool’s fame came after Ryan Reynold’s live-action adaptation of Deadpool. Now, this is not the first time Deadpool has been seen on screen and has made his appearances even before Ryan Reynolds turned him into a fan favorite. Here are all the movies and TV shows Deadpool has appeared in.

1. X-Men: The Animated Series

Deadpool made his very first cameos in the legendary X-Men: The Animated Show. Even though Deadpool appeared several times in the show his appearance was short and devoid of any dialogue at all. Even the character’s name was never taken in X-Men: The Animated Series. He appeared as either one of the forms Morph takes, in projections, or sometimes in flashbacks but never as his true self.

2. Ultimate Spider-Man

The very first appearance of Deadpool in a talking role happened with the Ultimate Spider-Man show. This show significantly toned down Deadpool’s humor since Ultimate Spider-Man was meant for kids. Not only this, Deadpool’s backstory was also altered and in this version, Deadpool is a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was under Nick Fury as well but left from there to become a mercenary.

3. Hulk vs Wolverine

When animated feature films from DC started gaining more and more popularity, Marvel started making their own animated films for a short while and one of these films was Hulk vs Wolverine. Now this movie was a part of the Hulk Vs series which included two stories, one in which Hulk fought Wolverine, and the other in which Hulk fought Thor.

Deadpool makes an appearance as a member of the Weapon X program’s Team X alongside Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Omega Red. However, in this version of Deadpool, he is totally a bad guy who has not gone down the path of being a hero yet.

4. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

The first live-action version of Deadpool was seen in the highly acclaimed movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Even though this might sound interesting it was the worst representation of Deadpool ever made in the history of the character. This poor representation is what led Ryan Reynolds to move forward and create Deadpool as a franchise in itself to bring the character to the people in its full glory and now, the franchise is one of the most loved franchises in the world with the Deadpool 3 coming to theaters soon.