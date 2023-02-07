OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Launched in India

Alongside the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus has also brought the Buds Pro 2 TWS and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to India at its Cloud 11 event. Read on to see what the new products bring to the table.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 succeeds the Buds Pro and comes with Android 13’s spatial audio, as confirmed recently. This provides the head-tracking effect for the multi-dimensional audio experience. OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor further aim to enhance music streaming.

The Buds Pro 2 also comes with up to 48dB adaptive active noise cancellation. As compared to the first-gen Buds Pro, the noise reduction depth has been increased by 267%. ANC is accompanied by the Transparent mode, which lets in the ambient sounds.

There are MelodyBoost dual drivers and audio tuning by Dynaudio and personalized audio with features like ear canal detection and OnePlus Audio ID 2.0. The earbuds come with a 3-mic setup with AI noise reduction during calls.

They are said to provide up to 39 hours of listening time and support Qi-enabled wireless charging. The Buds Pro 2 also gets fast charging to provide up to 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. There’s a 54ms low latency mode for reduced lags. You will also features like Google’s Fast Pair support and Android’s audio-switching feature, which can help the Buds Pro 2 pair up with two Android devices simultaneously and easily switch between them.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with an IP55 rating and will be available in Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, and Misty White colors.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Q2 Pro has a 65-inch QLED 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+. There’s the Gamma Engine Ultra for better colors, contrast, and enhanced brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision.

The TV provides a 2.1-channel 70W 7-speaker sound system and includes a Horizon soundbar (inspired by the Q1 Pro design) with 40W of audio output. There’s a 30W subwoofer at the back of the TV. It supports Dolby Atmos and audio tuning by Dynaudio.

The OnePlus TV Q2 Pro comes with Android TV 11 with OxygenPlay 2.0. It gets the Speak Now functionality, which works with Google Assistant for voice-based searches. There’s support for NFC Cast and OnePlus Connect 2.0. You get features like VRR, ALLM, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, and more.

OnePlus also has the new OnePlus Hub 5G router with support for Wi-Fi 6 and a 4G SIM to provide internet to connected devices. It also supports the Matter protocol and will be available in July 2023.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available at Rs 11,999, starting February 14. The pre-booking is now live. OnePlus has also introduced the India-exclusive OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, which retail at Rs 9,999. They will be available in March.

As for the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, it is priced at Rs 99,999 and will be up for grabs, starting March 10. The pre-order will start on March 6.