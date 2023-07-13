NoiseFit Mettle Smartwatch with a Metallic Finish Comes to India

Noise has introduced a new smartwatch in India as part of the NoiseFit range called the NoiseFit Mettle. This one comes with an affordable price tag but has a premium-looking metallic design that can entice anyone. Here’s a look at what the new Noise smartwatch brings to the table.

NoiseFit Mettle: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Mettle goes for a stainless steel finish and metal straps. There’s a functional crown too. It has a round 1.4-inch display with an HD resolution and 550 nits of brightness. You get to try more than 100 watch faces (customizable too) based on your liking.

Much like most Noise smartwatches, this one also supports single-chip TruSync Bluetooth Calling with the help of Bluetooth 5.3, which ensures smooth and stable calls, while consuming less power leading to extended battery life.

You can do the usual deed of tracking the heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep, and the menstrual cycle. Plus, there’s the provision of breathing practice and stress management. There’s an option to monitor the steps, calories, and distance. You can track this and also keep an eye on various workouts via the NoiseFit app. The exciting part about the app is that it helps you win Noise Coins when you complete challenges, so, maintaining your fitness will be more interesting.

The NoiseFit Mettle can last up to 7 days on a single charge (up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enable) and supports functionalities like an alarm clock, reminders, a clock, weather updates, a calculator, and more.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Mettle retails at Rs 2,499 and rivals options like boAt Wave Electra, the Hammer Stroke, and more.

It will be up for grabs via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting July 14. The first 500 customers will stand a chance to get a discount of Rs 200. The watch comes in Elite Silver, Elite Blue, Elite Black, and Elite Nickel colorways.