Noise HRX Sprint Smartwatch Can Store QR Codes for Easy Transactions

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in partnership with HRX, the lifestyle tech brand in India. The new Noise HRX Sprint comes with a sleek design and offers features like QR code storage and Bluetooth Calling, among other things. Here are the details to know.

Noise HRX Sprint: Specs and Features

The HRX Sprint has a zinc alloy build and features a 1.91-inch TFT display with 550 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×296 pixels. It also comes with over 150 cloud-based watch faces.

There’s support for an inbuilt speaker and a microphone for Bluetooth Calling via Bluetooth version 5.2. Noise Buzz allows you to store up to 10 phone numbers and you can also access recent logs.

The interesting features include the ability to store QR codes for easy transactions via the smartwatch and the ability to access AI voice assistance either via Google Assistant or Siri. The Noise Health Suite includes a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a stress tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 sensor. There are more than 100 sports modes to track various activities too.

The Noise HRX Sprint can last up to 7 days and comes with functions like inbuilt games, an alarm clock, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, and more. It supports an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and is compatible with the NoiseFit app.

Price and Availability

The Noise HRX Sprint is priced at Rs 1,999 and can now be bought via Amazon, Myntra, and the company’s website. It rivals options like the Fire-Boltt Tank, the boAt Wave Electra, and more.

You can get it in Vintage Brown, Jet Black, Active Blue, Active Black, or Active Grey colors. So, will you buy the new affordable smartwatch by Noise? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy Noise HRX Sprint via Amazon