Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz with Tru Sync Tech Launched in India

Popular wearable brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch, the ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz in India. The smartwatch comes with single-chip Bluetooth Calling, which allows for an easy and quick call experience. Here are the details to know.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz: Specs and Features

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz features the Tru Sync technology, which works with the single-chip Bluetooth Calling feature. This allows for one-step call connectivity and provides an improved Bluetooth range of 18m. This also ensures lower power consumption.

It comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for the purpose. Users can also access the call logs and the contacts.

It features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 bits. There’s support for over 150 cloud-based watch faces. The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz comes with 100 sports modes and supports auto sports detection. The watch has the ability to track steps, calories, distance covered, and more.

The Noise Health Suite includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and the ability to track breathing and activity levels. The watch is backed by a 300mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge and 35 days on standby.

Furthermore, features like remote music control, screen brightness control, find my phone facility, weather forecast, call mute, hand wash & drink water reminders, vibration control, and idle and DND alert are also included. It supports an IP68 rating and works with the NoiseFit app.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and competes with the launch of the recently introduced Dizo Watch R Talk, boAt Storm Pro Call, and more. It is available via the company’s website and Amazon India.

The smartwatch comes in Mist Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, Rose Pink, and Midnight Blue color options.