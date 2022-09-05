boAt Storm Pro Call with 60Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India

boAt has introduced a new premium smartwatch called the Storm Pro Call as part of its Storm series in India. The watch is touted to be the company’s first one with the “biggest AMOLED display ever” and gets features like Bluetooth Calling, fast charging, and more. Have a look at the details.

boAt Storm Pro Call: Specs and Features

The Storm Pro Call gets a metal body and a square dial. It features a 1.78-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED display with an HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth touch-screen scrolling experience. It also gets the Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality and support for 100+ cloud watch faces.

There’s an inbuilt microphone and speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. Users can save up to 10 contacts and access the dial pad. Health features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a real-time SpO2 tracker, and a sleep monitor are also available to help.

The boAt Storm Pro Call comes with 700+ sports modes to track running, boxing, and more. It can also track other activities like laughing, binge-watching content on Netflix and all, resting, and more. The smartwatch can also provide sedentary alerts and has breathing and meditation modes.

The Storm Pro Call is backed by a 230mAh battery and is said to last up to 10 days with light usage and up to 7 days on heavy usage. It supports the ASAP Charge tech, which can fully charge the watch in just 30 minutes.

Additionally, the watch allows for weather updates, camera/music controls, notifications from apps, cricket score updates, and more. It supports an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Storm Pro Call comes with a price tag of Rs 3,799 and is now available via Flipkart and the company’s website. This price is for a limited period only.

The watch comes in Charcoal Black, Navy Blue, and Scarlet Red colorways.