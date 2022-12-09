Noise ColorFit Pop with TruSync Technology Launched in India

Indian wearable brand Noise is out with a new smartwatch called the ColorFit Pop in India. The watch is a part of its TruSync tech-enabled portfolio that enables Bluetooth Calling. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Noise ColorFit Pop: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Pop’s TruSync technology enables single-chip Bluetooth Calling, which ensures stable connectivity during calls without consuming much power. The watch supports Bluetooth version 5.3 and there’s an inbuilt mic and a speaker too. The smartwatch also comes with Noise Buzz for people to access the dial pad, the recent call logs, and save up to 10 contacts.

The Noise ColorFit Pop gets a unibody design and a 1.85-inch TFT display. The display supports a screen resolution of 240×284 pixels, 550 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 2.5D curved glass. You can choose from 200+ cloud-based watch faces.

There’s access to the usual set of health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, a stress manager, and the ability to track breathing. It also comes with a period tracker. The watch offers over 130 sports modes to track physical activities and manage their stats via the NoiseFit app. Users can also track the calories, steps, and distance covered.

The Noise ColorFit Pop has a 390mAh battery, which can run for up to 7 days on a single charge. It also allows users to access the calendar, stocks, alarm clock, weather updates, app notifications, smart DND mode, reminders, music/camera controls, and much more. It has an IP68 rating too.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pop retails at Rs 2,499 and stands against the likes of the boAt Xtend Talk, the Fire-Boltt Visionary, and more affordable smartwatches with Bluetooth Calling in India. It can be purchased via the company’s website and Flipkart.

The smartwatch comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Olive Green, Mist Grey, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink color options.