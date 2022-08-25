boAt Xtend Talk with Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Support Launched in India

Indian wearable brand has introduced a new smartwatch, the Xtend Talk in its portfolio in India. It comes with features like Bluetooth Calling, inbuilt Alexa, and much more. Here are the details.

boAt Xtend Talk: Specs and Features

The boAt Xtend Talk comes with a built-in speaker and a mic to support the Bluetooth Calling feature. It also has a Dialpad for easy calling. Another highlight is support for Alexa to get tasks done with simple voice commands.

The smartwatch has a square dial and sports a 1.69-inch HD 2.5D curved display. There’s support for over 150 watch faces.

Users can make use of health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a VO2 Max monitor as well. The watch can also help track steps, calories, and more. There are 60+ sports modes too, along with an auto workout detection feature.

The Xtend Talk also supports features like Ambient Sound Detection. It is backed by a 300mAh battery and can last up to 10 days on normal usage and up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled. The watch also supports an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The boAt Xtend Talk is priced at Rs 2,999 and competes with the likes of the recent Fire-Boltt Hulk, Noise Icon 2, and more. It is now available to buy via its website, Amazon India, and other offline/online portals.

The watch comes in Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom, and Teal Green colors.

Buy boAt Xtend Talk via Amazon