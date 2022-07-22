Fire-Boltt Introduces New Affordable Visionary Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling

Popular Indian wearable brand Fire-Boltt has introduced a new smartwatch to its portfolio called Visionary in India. This is an affordable offering coming with features like Bluetooth calling, a SpO2 monitor, and more. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Visionary: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Visionary has a square dial and a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels and the Always-on-Display functionality. It features a rotatable crown button too.

The main highlight is support for Bluetooth calling with the help of an in-built mic and speaker. It allows access to the Quick Dial, contacts, and call history too. Another interesting feature is the ability to connect truly wireless earbuds and store music, thanks to the 128MB of onboard storage.

The Visionary watch supports more than 100 sports modes and health tracking features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker, and period tracker. Users will be able to get sedentary and water drinking reminders, along with reminders to take up breathing exercises.

The new Fire-Boltt Visionary brings along support for smart notifications and music/camera controls. Additionally, the smartwatch has an IP68 rating and AI voice assistance. The Visionary smartwatch can last up to 5 days on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch retails at Rs 3,799 and will be available to buy, starting July 23 via Amazon India. It has a variety of color options to choose from, namely, Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Gold, Green, Pink, and Silver.