Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz Smartwatch Launched in India

Wearable brand Noise recently introduced the ColorFit Pop in India as part of its Tru Sync range and has now launched the ColorFit Caliber Buzz in the country. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Calling, a unibody finish, and more features. Check them out below.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz has support for Noise’s Tru Sync tech, which enables single-chip Bluetooth Calling via Bluetooth version 5.3. This ensures a stable connection and low power consumption. The smartwatch also comes equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone and has an inbuilt dial-pad too.

There’s a 1.69-inch TFT square display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. The watch gets over 150 cloud-based watch faces.

The various health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and stress management too. The list also includes a period tracker, breath practice, and the ability to track activity levels.

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz gets 100 sports modes and the ability to track steps, calories, and more. Plus, it supports weather updates, daily reminders, stock updates, smart notifications, a productivity suite, and more. The smartwatch supports an IP68 rating and can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz is priced at Rs 1,499 and can be purchased via the company’s website and Flipkart. It rivals options like the boAt Wave Electra, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more affordable options in India.

The watch comes in Jet Black, Rose Pink, Midnight Blue, and Olive Green colorways.