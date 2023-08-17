Noise Expands Its TWS Range with the Buds VS106 in India

Noise has been expanding its TWS range lately with options like the Buds VS104 Max and the Buds Venus and has now added a new one called the Buds VS106. These come with up to 50 hours of playback time, ENC support, and much more. Here are the details.

Noise Buds VS106: Specs and Features

The Buds VS106 follows the widely popular in-ear design and comes in a compact squarish charging case. The truly wireless earbuds have 10mm drivers and support four microphones, which get the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) functionality. This reduces background noises and ensures a clearer calling experience.

The earbuds also come with ultra-low latency (up to 40ms), which provides you with a lag-free audio experience, be it during gaming or while watching content on your favorite OTT platform, or just during a random music session.

The Noise Buds VS106 offers a playback time of up to 50 hours and also supports the company’s signature InstaCharge fast charging tech. This can result in up to 200 minutes of listening time in about 10 minutes. You also get a USB Type-C port on the charging case for speedier charging time.

The HyperSync technology is responsible for faster and easy pairing with a smartphone and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures faster and better connectivity. Additionally, you get three EQ settings (Bass mode, Gaming mode, Normal mode) to customize the music as per your taste. And the best part is that it comes with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. So, using the Buds VS106 in the gym or while walking won’t be a problem.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds VS106 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and will be available via Amazon and Noise’s website. You can get the new TWS in Jet Black, Sky Blue, and Cloud White colorways. So, are you planning to buy the Buds VS106 TWS? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Buy Noise Buds VS106 via Amazon