Noise Buds Venus with ANC Support Introduced in India

Noise has launched new TWS earbuds called the Buds Venus in India. These fall under Rs 2,000 and come with support for ANC, up to 40 hours of playback time, and more. Check out the price and features below.

Noise Buds Venus: Specs and Features

The Buds Venus supports Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) of up to 30dB to enjoy the music experience while any disturbances. There’s also a quad-mic system, which comes with ENC for lesser background noises during calls. The earbuds have 10mm drivers.

The truly wireless earbuds can provide you with a playback time of up to 40 hours and support the InstaCharge technology. This can offer up to 120 minutes of listening time in about 10 minutes of charging.

There’s a gaming mode too, which results in 45ms low latency for reduced lags and an interruption-free audio experience. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and HyperSync technology, which can ensure a faster pairing process.

Additionally, the Noise Buds Venus comes with hands-free calling, voice assistants (Google Assistant or Siri), and touch controls to perform various functionalities like changing songs, adjusting the volume levels, and more. The earbuds also have an IPX5 rating for splash and sweat resistance and support both the SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds Venus is priced at Rs 1,699 and will be available via Amazon and the company’s website. It comes in Cosmic Black, Lunar Ivory, Galaxy Green, and Stellar Brown colorways.