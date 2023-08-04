Noise VS104 Max TWS Launched in India At Rs 1,699

Homegrown brand Noise has launched the Buds VS104 Max TWS in India. The new earbuds offer up to 40 hours of battery life, ANC, and more features on a budget. Continue reading to check out the full details for Noise’s latest TWS.

Noise VS104 Max TWS: Specs and Features

The Noise VS104 Max comes in both matte and glossy finish and offers an in-ear design with soft interchangeable silicon ear tips for a snug fit and comfortable listening experience. These offer on-ear touch controls to adjust the volume level, play and pause music, take calls, and much more.

The earbuds are equipped with 13mm audio drivers and come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB, Transparency Mode, and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with a quad mic array to let you enjoy uninterrupted music and filter out unintended noises while on calls.

With the VS104 Max, you get 45 hours of playback time. It also offers Instacharge technology to offer up to 180 minutes of listening time with 10 minutes of charge. There is Bluetooth 5.3 support with 10 meters of operational range, along with HyperSync technology for quicker pairing.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “An immersive audio is delivered when a product is carefully crafted to embody high-end features in a design package that not just matches users’ lifestyle needs but also augments their overall experience. At Noise, we try to do just that by bringing aspirational innovation within the reach of users and Noise VS104 Max TWS is just another exemplification of this belief. We are excited to see users unleashing this new audio experience.“

The supported Audio codecs are SBC and AAC. The earbuds are also IPX5 certified for water and sweat resistance. Additional features include a dedicated game mode for 50ms low latency, support for hands-free calling, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Noise VS104 Max TWS has been introduced for Rs 1,699. It is available for purchase via the Gonoise website and Amazon. You can grab one in Jet Black, Silver Grey, and Rose Gold color options.

Buy Noise VS104 Max TWS via Amazon