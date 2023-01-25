Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS Introduced in India

The popular wearable brand has ventured into the gaming TWS space with the launch of the Buds Combat in India. The new gaming-centric truly wireless earbuds will compete with the boAt Immortal 121, the Wings Phantom 850, and more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Noise Buds Combat: Specs and Features

The Buds Combat gets support for 40ms ultra-low latency for reduced lags, which can prove helpful during gaming. There are 13mm drivers for an enhanced audio experience and support for a quad-mic setup.

There’s also support for environmental noise cancelation (ENC) so that there’s less disruption during calls. The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth version 5.3 and have the Hyper Sync feature for quicker pairing.

These are claimed to have a total playback time of 45 hours and support the InstaCharge fast charging tech, which can provide a listening time of about 2 hours in just 10 minutes.

Additionally, the Noise Buds Combat comes with an IPX5 rating, support for Google Assistant and Siri, touch controls (to control the volume and music and enable the voice assistant), and a lightweight design.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS retails at Rs 1,299 and will be available to buy via the company’s website and Flipkart. It comes in Stealth Black, Covert White, and Shadow Grey color variants.

Buy Noise Buds Combat via Flipkart (Rs 1,299)