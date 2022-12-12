Affordable boAt Immortal 121 Gaming TWS Launched in India

boAt has introduced a new pair of TWS in India and these are gaming-focused. The new boAt Immortal 121 is the company’s first gaming TWS, coming with a Beast mode, RGB LEDs, and more. Have a look at the details to know more.

boAt Immortal 121: Specs and Features

The bOAt Immortal 121 is a part of the company’s Immortal range, which primarily included gaming-focused headphones. The Immortal 121 has a Beast mode to offer 40ms Super Low Latency, which will provide a seamless listening experience while gaming and otherwise too.

There’s support for 10mm drivers and the boAt Signature Sound for enhanced bass, treble, and even vocal performance. The earbuds also come with ENx technology, which ensures clear voice calls and sound quality during streaming. This is packed with the noise-canceling algorithm for reduced ambient sounds. The Immortal 121 comes with Bluetooth version 5.3.

The Immortal 121 earbuds come with a 400mAh battery (charging case) and are claimed to provide a playback time of up to 40 hours on a single charge and support the ASAP fast-charging tech for a playback time of around 180 minutes in just 10 minutes. The earbuds come with USB-C for charging.

The Insta Wake n’ Pair feature pairs the earbuds with a connected device in a jiffy when the lid of the charging case is opened. The boAt Immortal 121 supports an IPX4 rating.

Price and Availability

The boAt Immortal 121 comes with an affordable price of Rs 1,499 and will be available for you via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the company’s website, starting December 13.

The new TWS by boAt comes in Black Sabre and White Sabre color options.

Buy boAt Immortal 121 via Flipkart (Rs 1,499)