Wings Introduces Phantom 850 Gaming TWS in India

After recently introducing the Phantom 200 gaming TWS, Wings has now introduced the Phantom 850 gaming-focused TWS in India. The earbuds offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours, supports the Bullet Charge fast charging Technology, and more. Have a look at the details.

Wings Phantom 850: Specs and Features

The new Phantom 850 TWS comes with 13mm high-fidelity composite drivers for deep bass performance and has support for the 40ms low latency mode for lag-free audio, both for music and gaming purposes.

The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth version 5.3 and the Speed Sync technology for easy and quick pairing. The earbuds are said to have up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 50 hours. The Bullet Charge Technology provides up to 100 minutes of playback time in 15 minutes.

The Wings Phantom 850 comes with a quad-mic setup with ENC support to ensure reduced ambient noises during calls. There’s support for touch controls to change songs, increase/decrease the volume, and enter the dedicated game mode. The earbuds support voice assistants, which can also be summoned via touch controls.

Additionally, the Phantom 850 is compatible with the recently introduced Wings Sync app to customize the listening experience by changing the EQ settings, and the lighting modes, and even find the earbuds if lost. It also gets an IPX5 rating.

Price and Availability

The Wings Phantom 850 retails at Rs 999 and is now available to buy via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the company’s website.

It comes in black and white colors with green LED lights.

Buy Wings Phantom 850 via Flipkart (Rs 999)