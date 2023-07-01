Noise Buds Aero TWS Introduced at Under Rs 1,000

Noise has been adding a couple of TWS to its portfolio lately. The company recently introduced the Buds VS103 Pro and the Buds Verve and has now launched the new Buds Aero in India. These fall under Rs 1000 and come with a dedicated gaming mode, up to 45 hours of battery life, and more. Check out the details below.

Noise Buds Aero: Specs and Features

The new Buds Aero flaunts an in-ear design and has a matte finish with chrome accents. It has 13mm drivers for high-quality audio output and comes with environment sound reduction technology for reduced noises in the background during calls.

The earbuds have a dedicated gaming mode for up to 50ms low latency and are said to offer up to 45 hours of total playback time. These offer support for fast charging, which can provide up to 120 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging. There’s support for a USB Type-C port.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, our unwavering mission is to craft premium products that deliver outstanding quality and provide exceptional value, enabling deeper penetration into the country’s diverse consumer base. The new Noise Buds Aero is the perfect audio companion for gamers and music lovers who demand top performance and aesthetics in a compelling package.“

Bluetooth 5.3 enables faster and quicker pairing, which is further aided by the company’s HyperSync technology. This can immediately pair the connected phone with the Noise Buds Aero when the lid of the case is opened.

Additional features include support for touch controls, an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, AAC audio codec support, and a year’s warranty.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds Aero is priced at just Rs 799 and can be bought via Myntra and the company’s website. The earbuds come in Charcoal Black and Snow White colors.