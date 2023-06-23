Noise’s New TWS Earbuds Are Priced at Under Rs 1,200

Yesterday, the Indian brand Noise introduced the Buds VS103 Pro TWS in India. Today, we have yet another pair of affordable earbuds called the Buds Verve in India. It comes with ENC support, up to 45 hours of battery life, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Noise Buds Verve: Specs and Features

The Buds Verve sports an in-ear design and a Chrome finish. The TWS comes with 10mm drivers for an overall balanced and crisp audio output. The earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 for faster pairing and the HyperSync technology, which enables quicker pairing when the case is opened. The charging case, by the way, is compact and oval-shaped.

There’s a quad-mic setup, which comes with support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to cancel out background during calls. With the earbuds, you can get up to 45 hours of total playback time on a single charge.

The Buds Verve gets the power of the company’s proprietary Instacharge technology, which can provide you with a listening time of about 150 minutes in just 10 minutes of charging. There’s support for a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Noise Buds Verve can also enable the 40ms low latency mode for fewer lags while watching content or playing games. Additionally, you will get touch controls for changing songs, volume levels, and more, along with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

To recall, the latest Buds VS103 Pro TWS offers ANC support, up to 40 hours of music streaming, HyperSync technology, and much more at Rs 2,099.

Price and Availability

The new Noise Buds Verve retails at Rs 1.199 and can be purchased from Flipkart and the company’s website, starting tomorrow. It comes in various attractive colors, namely, Black, White, Green, Blue, and Purple.