Noise Buds VS103 Pro TWS Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Homegrown brand Noise has launched the Buds VS103 Pro TWS in India. The new earbuds offer 10mm drivers and come with support for up to 40 hours of battery life, to name a few. Continue reading to check out the full details for Noise’s latest TWS.

Noise Buds VS103 Pro: Specs and Features

The Buds VS103 Pro comes with an in-ear design with soft replaceable silicon ear tips. The earbuds offer touch controls at the stem and are housed within a square charging case.

The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers, with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB to let you enjoy uninterrupted music and filter out unintended noises while on call.

With the VS103 Pro, you get 40 hours of playback time thanks to a bigger battery. It also offers Instacharge technology to offer 150 minutes of playback time with 10 minutes of charge. There is a quad microphone array with Bluetooth version 5.2 support. The supported Bluetooth codecs include AAC and SBC, with 10 meters of operational range. You also get HyperSync technology for quicker pairing.

The earbuds are IPX5 certified for water resistance. Additional features include a dedicated game mode, support for hands-free calling, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Buds VS103 Pro TWS is priced at Rs 2,099. It is available via the Gonoise website and Amazon. You can grab one in Jet Black, Ivory White, and Forest Green color options.

Buy Noise Buds VS103 Pro TWS via Amazon