While the Novel Coronavirus has been reshaping the world by locking people into their homes, companies are trying their best to keep people occupied via online activities. Nikon is one of those companies that has been offering numerous free online courses focused on photography through the “Nikon School”. Now, the company is bringing in their Ambassador and the official photographer of the epic TV series, Game Of Thrones to one of these online courses and you can join in for free.

Helen Sloan is an Irish photographer who had a keen interest in cameras since her childhood. She used a Nikon film camera as a kid to learn all about photography. She completed her arts degree before getting the Game Of Thrones project back in 2008 and started clicking almost 1000 pictures a day in the sets of the TV series.

So, now, the photographer is coming to a live Q&A session on Zoom for Nikon’s “At Home With” series of online courses. She will be answering questions about her journey in the photography industry and will also reveal the ultimate tricks to master your photography skills. You can ask any question to the lady in this live session — be it about her techniques or her choice of camera lenses and kit.

How To Sign Up

The “At Home With: Helen Sloan” session will kick off next week on May 22 at 2 PM BST (6:30 PM IST) on video conference platform, Zoom. Although the session will be free to watch, there aren’t many slots available. So, if you want to join the course to enhance your photography skills, you can head to the course page to book your slot.

Just select the number of attendees and click the “Checkout” button. All you need is a free Nikon Account to join the course.

I have already booked my slot and cannot wait to ask her all about the experience in the sets of the biggest TV series of all time.