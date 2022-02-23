Jio Announces New Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans; See What They Offer!

Last year, Jio announced changes to its prepaid plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription by adding new ones and removing a few old offerings. In addition to the new Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans, the telco has now added two new ones, costing Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199. Here’s a look at the benefits offered by these prepaid plans.

Jio Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 Disney+ Hotstar Plan Details

The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan by Jio provides users with 2GB of data per day for 84 days. This totals up to 168GB of data throughout the validity period. Once the data limit ends, users will be able to use the internet at 64Kbps. It also offers unlimited voices calls and 100 SMS/ day. Plus, there’s access to the Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud apart from Disney+ Hotstar.

The Rs 4,199 pack is an annual plan and offers 3GB of data a day, summing up to 1,095 data for 365 days. It also includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/ day, and access to Jio apps. It also provides users with a cashback of Rs 200 as part of the JioMart Maha Cashback offer.

They come in addition to the Rs 499, the Rs 601, the Rs 799, the Rs 1,066, and the Rs 3,119 Jio prepaid plans in India that come with a year’s Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.

The Rs 499, the Rs 799, the Rs 1,066, and the Rs 3,119 prepaid plans offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to the whole suite of Jio apps. The difference is in the validity. The Rs 499 plan is valid for 28 days, the Rs 799 for 56 days, the Rs 1,066 for 84 days, and the Rs 3,119 for 365 days. The Rs 1,066 and the Rs 3,119 also come with additional data of 5GB and 10GB, respectively.

The Rs 601 Jio prepaid plan also offers the same benefits of unlimited calling, 100 SMS a day, and Jio app access. But, with 3GB of data per day with additional data of 6GB. It has a validity of 28 days. The two new Jio plans are now available for users to choose from both via Jio’s website and the MyJio app.