Jio Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans Revised; Check Out the New Prices!

Last week, we reported that the Jio Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans have been discontinued. Turns out, the telecom giant has only revised those plans by increasing their prices, similar to how it has given a price hike to its other prepaid and even JioPhone plans. The Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans now start at Rs 601 as opposed to the previous Rs 499 price. Here’s a look at the revised Jio recharge plans.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Plans Prices Changed

It has been revealed that there are five Jio prepaid plans that offer a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. It includes the Rs 601, the Rs 659, the Rs 799, the Rs 1,066, and the Rs 3,119 plans.

The Rs 601 plan provides users with 3GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. There’s also access to the Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 799 plan offers 2GB of data a day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio apps. This one comes with increased validity of 56 days. The Rs 1,066 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 799 plan, except it will be valid for 84 days. The Rs 3,119 plan is also similar to the Rs 799 and even the Rs 1,066 prepaid plans. But, there are two differences; the Rs 3,119 is a long-term plan that has a validity of 365 days and offers an additional 10GB of data on top of the 2GB of data/day limit.

There’s also a Rs 659 Jio prepaid plan. But, this one’s a data pack that provides users with 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days. This replaces the Rs 549 plan.

To recall, the Disney+ Hotstar plans, which launched last year were priced at Rs 499 (now Rs 601), Rs 666 (now Rs 799), Rs 888 (now Rs 1,066), and Rs 2,599 (now Rs 3,119).

For those who don’t know, Jio recently increased the prices of its prepaid plans by up to 20%, following the lead of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). These new Jio Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans are now live on the company’s website and the MyJio app.