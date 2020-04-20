Apple’s new AirPods is all set to launch next month, according to reliable tipster Jon Prosser. The earbuds were allegedly planned to be launched at Apple’s March event, which didn’t happen this year.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

In addition, the internal code of this upcoming AirPods is said to be B288a, according to Twitter user @L0vetodream who also shared Apple’s product lineup earlier last month. From what it looks like, this new AirPods could be the ‘AirPods Pro Lite‘ referenced by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes this February.

大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

DigiTimes further hinted in March that the production of these earbuds would start towards the end of the first quarter or at the beginning of the second quarter. AirPods Pro Lite is said to feature replaceable ear tips like the Apple AirPods. It’s in the air that these earbuds would lack support for Active Noise Cancelation.

If these new earbuds lack ANC, we could expect Apple to launch them at a more affordable price point. For reference, Apple launched the AirPods Pro at $249 (Rs.24,900) last October. When these earbuds get launched, they will be competing against Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that got launched in February at $149.

Also, Prosser says the launch of these new AirPods will happen alongside the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard. Considering the fact that Prosser’s track record is spot-on when it comes to Apple’s launch dates as we saw recently with the launch of the new iPhone SE, we might actually be seeing new AirPods next month.