Apple updated started to refresh the MacBook line-up since late last year with the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Then recently, the Cupertino giant surprisingly unveiled the upgraded MacBook Air, alongside the new iPad Pro. Now, we have details about the launch of the last of the MacBooks, that direly needs a refresh; the all-time favourite 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November last year with upgraded specs (obviously!) and the new scissor-mechanism driven “Magic Keyboard”. Apple finally listened to its customer complaints and replaced the unpopular “Butterfly Keyboard” for a better typing experience. Just after the launch, we started hearing rumours about Apple upgrading their 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same “Magic Keyboard”. Instead, the company unveiled the upgraded MacBook Air with the “Magic Keyboard”.

However, recent details from newly turned Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, suggests that Apple might launch the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new “Magic Keyboard” and a bigger screened model.

The YouTuber cum tech analyst recently tweeted about the launch of the “New” 13-inch MacBook Pro and stated that “if everything goes well”, the machine will be launching next month.

Note: it’s a refresh to the current 13” So the bigger 14” display upgrade is a big possibility — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020

After 10 minutes or so, he tweeted a follow-up note that stated that as it is a refresh of the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, there is a high chance that Apple will deliver a bigger 14-inch display version; just like they did with the 15-inch model.

This upgrade to the 13-inch MacBook Pro will bring parity between the different MacBook versions. And the inclusion of the “Magic Keyboard” will be a sensible and a welcome change for the consumers.