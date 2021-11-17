Netflix’s New Website Highlights Top 10 Movies and TV Series Every Week; Here’s How It Works

Netflix started showing the top 10 movies and TV shows on its platform early last year to help users discover the most-watched content in their country or region. Now, to further ease the process of discovering new shows and movies, the digital streaming giant has launched a dedicated website to showcase the top 10 TV series and movies on its platform. The website updates every week to show which movies or TV series have been watched the most by Netflix users.

Dubbed as Netflix Top 10, the website is solely dedicated to showcasing the top 10 English and non-English TV shows and movies every week. There are four primary top 10 lists – Films (English), TV (English), Films (non-English), and TV (non-English).

These lists include global top 10 content reporting. However, if you are looking for the most popular TV shows and movies in your region, you can also select a certain country to see the top 10 lists of the selected region. You can also select a specific week to see which TV shows or movies were on the lists during the selected time period.

How Does the Netflix Top 10 Website Work?

Now, talking about how the Netflix Top 10 website works, the streaming giant has detailed how it recognizes the top 10 lists for every category. As per Netflix, the website updates the lists every Tuesday, and the movies and TV shows on the lists are ranked according to their cumulative watch-hours. Netflix takes the total number of view-hours of movies and shows from Monday to Sunday every week to provide you with the top 10 lists.

The company also mentioned that it analyzes the watch-hours of each season of a TV series individually. As a result, users might see different seasons of the same TV show on the top 10 lists. Moreover, as movies and TV shows move in and out of the top 10 lists, the company has created a column to showcase the number of weeks a certain movie or a TV show has remained in the top 10.

Lastly, the company also shared a top 10 list of the most-watched movies and TV shows in each of the categories in the first 28 days of their release.

Who is the Netflix Top 10 Website for?

Netflix has introduced various features like Fast Laughs and Kids Clips to help users of different age groups discover relevant content on its platform. So, the Netflix Top 10 website is for users, like myself, who usually struggle to decide what to watch and mindlessly scroll through the content library.

Hence, a dedicated website for the top TV shows and movies on Netflix surely comes as a boon for people like us. Before this, I religiously relied on our own lists of top Netflix movies and TV shows to discover new content on the platform. However, with this website, I can now check out the most-watched TV shows and movies on Netflix every week to find content I want to watch. So, if you want to keep tabs on the most-watched content on Netflix every week, I suggest you head to the Netflix Top 10 website right now and bookmark it on your browser.