Going to Netflix or any streaming platform to watch something new is not as simple as it sounds. If you are someone like me, chances are you go to Netflix, see the hundreds of movies and TV shows, and blatantly keep scrolling through the library without starting anything. So, citing this indecisive nature of users, Netflix has finally started rolling out its much-awaited “Play Something” button for users.

The digital streaming giant, following the 200 million paid subscribers achievement, had confirmed to roll out the shuffle button, which it has been testing since last year, for all users. Today, Netflix announced the global rollout of the shuffle button, which is dubbed as the “Play Something” button, for its TV app.

Netflix’s “Play Something” Button

The “Play Something” button, as the name suggests, will play something from Netflix’s library based on users’ watch history. So, if you find yourself scrolling through the Netflix library on your TV the next time, you can simply click the new button to let the platform decide your next movie or TV series.

So, once you click the “Play Something” button, Netflix will analyze your watch history and play a brand new series or a film, a series or a film you are already watching, a series or a film that is on your watch list, or an unfinished series or film that you might want to watch again. However, if you do not like the content it plays, you can click the “Play Something” button again to play some other content.

The new “Play Something” button resides in multiple locations inside the Netflix TV app. You can find it underneath your profile name, the tenth row on the Netflix homepage, or the navigation menu bar at the left of the screen (shown above). If you want to search for a movie or TV show on all streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and others, then you can rely on this tool right here.

So, indecisively scrolling through Netflix is not going to be an option now. Moreover, Netflix expects that this new button will retain more of its users as it will encourage them to watch something on the platform, in turn, committing to it. However, the success rate of the Play Something button on Netflix will depend on the quality of the content it delivers.

What do you think of the new “Play Something” button? Are going to be using it more than often like me? Let us know in the comments below.