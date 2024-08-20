This Studio Ghibli Film Arrives on Netflix Next Month

Who isn’t familiar with Studio Ghibli’s animation quality? Everyone, right? The studio has blessed us with masterpieces like Spirited Away, The Boy and the Heron, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more. Well, not many of us know that one such incredible anime film by the studio, Grave of the Fireflies, came out in 1988.

Not many of us were intrigued by Japanese animation back then, so unfortunately, it didn’t receive the love it deserved. But better late than never, as Netflix will finally bring Grave of the Fireflies to the global fandom starting September 16. It seems Netflix has planned to add the anime gems that remained unseen all these years. Grave of the Fireflies, a Studio Ghibli classic, is coming to Netflix on September 16.



Based on the prize-winning semi-autobiographical short story, Grave of the Fireflies is considered one of the greatest anime films of all time that no fan should sleep on. It might make you anxious a little by educating you about war and its consequences. Ultimately, your perception of the wars will certainly change as the film comes with a reality check.

Grave of the Fireflies follows two orphaned children who struggle for survival during World War II. The late author carved an emotional yet beautiful story based on his real-life experiences, which made the film even more impactful.

Akiyuki Nosaka never planned to be a writer, but following the tragic events during the war that shook him to the core, he decided to pick up the pen and write it down. The book was published in 1967, and after it received several accolades, the author was approached by many filmmakers who wanted to give his work a live-action makeover.

However, Nosaka denied it every time until he was approached by Studio Ghibli, which gave him a reason to agree to the huge deal. As per Nosaka, no live-action could ever do justice to the epic tale of trauma, loss, and suffering, so he decided to collaborate with the famed studio after witnessing their storyboards. That was indeed the first time he worked with Studio Ghibli, but we all know that it was the best decision Nosaka could have taken.

Grave of the Fireflies is arriving on Netflix on September 16, 2024.