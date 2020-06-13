As more and more people turn to Netflix for their streaming needs during the lockdowns, the streaming-platform is aiming to cater to a wider audience. And with top shows like Money Heist, Ozark, and After Life, Netflix has become a haven for binge-watchers. So, here we have a list of shows on Netflix which were most-watched by viewers in the US in May.

Now, the following list is created by Reelgood, which is an extensive streaming guide in the US for TV shows, web series, and movies that are available online. With that said, let’s check out the list of most-watched TV shows on Netflix.

Most-Watched TV Shows on Netflix (May 2020)

After Life Dead to Me Into the Night Money Heist Never Have I Ever Ozark Hollywood Waco Breaking Bad Outer Banks

Now, I haven’t watched most of the shows in this list, excluding Money Heist and Breaking Bad. In fact, during these times of quarantine, I am re-watching Breaking Bad as I can’t get enough of Jesse Pinkman.

However, I am curious to know if any of your favorite shows are here on this list or not. If they are, then do let us know down in the comments, so that we here at Beebom can also enjoy binging them.

