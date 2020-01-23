After originally unveiling its clamshell folding reincarnation of the original Moto Razr back in November last year, and then delaying its launch citing high demand for the phone, Motorola has finally revealed the new pre-order and release dates for the Motorola Razr.

The Motorola Razr will now go on pre-order starting January 26 — exactly one month after its originally planned pre-order date of December 26 — and will be available to pre-order via Verizon, Walmart, and Motorola. The device will be made available in-stores from February 6, at a price of $1,499. It’s unclear when the phone will be made available in India, although Motorola has been teasing that it will be launching the Motorola Razr in India as well.

The new Razr was launched as a re-imagination of the classic Motorola icon from back in the day — so much so that there’s even a special mode that makes it look like the RAZR — and comes with a similar clamshell design, with a 6.6-inch pOLED folding panel on the inside and a 2.7-inch panel on the outside. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

For optics, the smartphone packs in a 16MP primary camera that can also serve as a selfie-shooter when folded, along with a 5MP camera on the inside for taking selfies while unfolded.

Launching the new Razr on February 6 is a fairly big bet to make, considering Samsung has its event scheduled for February 11, where it’s expected to not only announce the Galaxy S20 series of flagships (whose wallpapers recently leaked out as well), but also its very own iteration of a clamshell foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Flip Z.