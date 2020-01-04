Samsung is attending the biggest consumer electronics show (CES 2020) next week. It already took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite last night, along with a variety of innovative projects, Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, and 8K Bezel-less smart TV. But, we’re now eagerly waiting for the Korean giant to launch its Galaxy S20 flagship phones (and the Galaxy Fold 2) and have today got our hands on a seemingly confirmed launch date.

First shared by Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today, a leaked promo video for Samsung’s next Unpacked launch event has appeared online. An un-watermarked teaser has been shared by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach on Twitter, as seen below. It reveals that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and possibly an Ultra variant as well (as per leaks) will be arriving on February 11.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

In the teaser video above, Samsung has spelled out Galaxy but replaced both the “A” letters in the text with rotating squares. These could be a hint to the massive square camera bumps that are rumored to grace the rear panel of the upcoming Galaxy S20 flagships. Don’t forget to take a peek at the rumored specs, camera features, battery capacities, and all additional information on the Galaxy S20 lineup.

But, it’s only one of the squares (the one of the left, first A) that hint at Galaxy S20’s camera. Weinbach, in a follow-up tweet, suggests that the square on the right teases Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold 2. It is rumored to feature a clamshell design that’s resemblant to the foldable Motorola Razr. Real-life hands-on images for Galaxy Fold 2 leaked online last month and we’re eagerly waiting for its official launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event next month.

So, it’s confirmed that the Galaxy S20 lineup will arrive with square camera bumps, so guess it’s time to stop bickering about how huge the bump is and the lens placement? What are your expectations from the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold? Share your opinion down in the comments section.