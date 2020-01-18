Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 lineup on the 11th of February. Like every other smartphone launch these days, this is the time of all the leaks and rumors. We saw the live images and camera specifications leak earlier this week. Along with it, happened the leak of official Galaxy S20 wallpapers.

You can download 8 wallpapers and 2 video wallpapers right now and use it on your smartphone even before the Galaxy S20 launches, thanks to the sources of folks over at XDA Developers.

The report mentions that there will be more wallpapers and the leaked wallpapers are some of those their sources got hold of. The wallpapers are in 3200×3200 resolution and hence, you won’t have any trouble using them in any device you have lying around.

The wallpapers look vibrant and consist mainly of petals of a flower and air bubbles. The predominant colors in the wallpapers are pink, blue, white, and black. I tried them on my phone & laptop and it looks equally good on both of them.

I’ve mirrored the wallpaper collection to Google Drive. You may try downloading from there in case you’re getting slow download speeds from the original source (Android FileHost). Check out the wallpapers from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Besides the flagship Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen folding phone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, also known as Galaxy Bloom. We will have to wait to know more regarding the specifications of the foldable phone.

Download Galaxy S20 Wallpapers (AFH) | Download Galaxy S20 Wallpapers (Google Drive)