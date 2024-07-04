Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launched in India, Priced at Rs 99,999

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s launch, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has landed in India. The brand’s latest flip phone uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and packs the biggest cover screen to date. If you are eager to know all about it, check out the specifications, pricing, and availability details of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra below.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications

Starting with the display(s), the Razr 50 Ultra packs a 4-inch 165Hz LTPO pOLED cover screen with a 1272 x 1080 pixels resolution. This 10-bit outer display is backed by HDR 10+, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 2400 nits of peak brightness. On top, there’s also Gorilla Glass Victus protection alongside SGS Eye Protection technology.

On the inside, you get a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, you get all the tech that the cover screen features. However, the inner screen features a better 120% DCI-P3 coverage and 220Hz touch sampling rate instead. This panel also offers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

You also get to see an 85.33% screen-to-body ratio on the main display. There’s also Smart Water Touch technology on the displays, allowing you to use them with wet hands.

Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powering it. The 4nm chipset is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of cameras, there’s a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN8 with OIS as the primary sensor. The secondary sensor is a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom support. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter.

When it comes to videos, all the camera sensors can shoot at up to 4K 60FPS. The camera of the Razr 50 Ultra is also backed by Moto AI features like AI Photo Enhancement, AI Super Zoom (30x advanced hybrid zoom), AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, and AI Auto Focus tracking.

Talking about the battery, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra includes a 4,000mAh unit coupled with 45W fast charging support. You also get 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

As for connectivity, you get to see 17 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a Type-C USB 2.0 port, and eSIM support.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The brand is offering an early bird discount offer of Rs 5,000 alongside an additional Rs 5,000 off on leading bank cards. That brings the net effective price of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra down to Rs 89,999. When it comes to availability, it will go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

And that wraps it up! Well, Samsung has a serious competitor in the segment and the Moto Razr 50 Ultra will directly butt heads with the upcoming Z Flip 6. With that being said, what do you think about Motorola’s latest flip phone? Do let us know in the comments below.