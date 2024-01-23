List of Motorola Devices That Will Get Android 14 Update Revealed

For the last few months, manufacturers have been hard at work updating their older devices to their promised Android versions. For those unaware, Android 14 landed last year, bringing a host of new features and improvements. If you use a Motorola phone, the company has released an official list of Moto devices that will get the Android 14 update.

Out of all popular manufacturers, Motorola is not consistent both in terms of years of updates and ensuring that they arrive on time. Most mid-range Moto devices are only entitled to one major Android update, while the upper-midrange devices get almost two major updates, a far cry from manufacturers like Xiaomi, who offers three major updates on most of their new mid-range devices, and Google and Samsung who now offer 7 years of OS updates.

That said, here are all the Moto smartphones that will be getting the latest Android 14-based MyUX update:

Motorola Razr series

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge series

Motorola Edge 40 / 40 Pro / 40 Neo

Motorola Egde 30 / 30 Pro / 30 Ultra / 30 Neo / 30 Fusion

Moto G series

Motorola Moto G84

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G54 / Moto G53

Motorola Moto G23

Motorola Moto G14

Other Motorola / Lenovo devices

Lenovo ThinkPhone

Considering it’s Moto, the updates may take a long time before they hit the devices. Android 14 for the Motorola Razr and Edge series could roll out soon, but considering the company’s track record, we’re probably being over-optimistic here, but the update might arrive in Q2 or Q3.

What are your thoughts about Motorola and its Android updates policy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.