Moto Buds and Buds+ Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has been on a roll in 2024 as it launched the Moto Edge 50 Pro, which quickly became popular. The company has also showcased its wrist-phone concept in MWC 2024, and will soon be launching the new Razr devices. The company has ventured into audio products again and has launched the Moto Buds and Buds+ TWS earphones in India. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Moto Buds Specifications

The Moto buds are available in three colors – Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, and Coral Peach, all of which look quite good but the Kiwi Green color is missing in India. The design of the case is pebble-like with a Motorola logo on top, an LED indicator at the front, and a pairing button inside the case.

The case itself has a matte finish and the inside has indicators for left and right earbuds with “Motorola” written on the insides of the top lid housing. Image Courtesy: Motorola

The earbuds are reminiscent of the OnePlus Nord Buds, with slightly extended stems and different internal speaker grilles. The Moto buds, with the case, weigh 36 grams. The back of the case houses the Type-C port.

The Moto Buds and Buds+ case designs are almost similar. The Buds+ case is squarer, while the Buds case has an almost rectangular design with a smaller form factor. Where you can easily differentiate them is in their specifications.

The Moto Buds feature a single 12.4mm dynamic driver per earbud with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos certifications. Both the Buds and Buds+ get triple microphones and ENC. The audio codecs supported are AAC and SBC.

There’s Active Noise Cancellation of up to 50dB with Transparency and Adaptive modes. The earbuds are rated for up to 9 hours of playback and 42 hours with the case, both with ANC turned off. The charging time of the case is 90 minutes, and Moto claims 10 minutes of charge can get you two hours of playback with ANC off.

Motorola claims both the Buds and Buds+ are IPX4-rated and the cases are IP54-rater for water, dust, and splash resistance.

Moto Buds+ Specifications

The Moto Buds+ are available in two colorways — Forest Grey and Beach Sand. There’s a significant difference in the design of the Buds+ from the Buds. For starters, the Buds+ are more curved on the stems and there’s an almost piano-black ring running across the space between the earlobes and the stem, more prominently visible on the Forest Grey variant. Besides the same and the Bose branding on the case, other design and build traits of both the TWS are almost identical.

One of the standout features of the Buds+ is they’re tuned by Bose, one of the major players in the audio industry. They, too, are Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos certified, but are also Dolby Head Tracking compatible. The Buds+ have LDAC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs.

Unlike the Buds which get only a single driver, the Buds+ gets 11mm + 6 mm dual dynamic drivers. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 and Motorola claims they can last for 38 hours with the case and 8 hours with ANC off.

The charging time is a bit quicker on the Buds+ where 10 minutes of charging can get you three hours of playback, and wired charging takes 60 minutes. Unlike the Buds, there’s support for wireless charging, which Motorola claims takes 110 minutes to fully charge your Buds+.

Motorola hasn’t mentioned the exact battery specs for either, but the Buds+ tend to last for almost 10% less than the Buds, which is strange because they’re larger and should have a bigger battery. The ANC on the Buds+ is strangely not as strong as the Buds (46dB vs 50dB).

Moto Buds and Buds+: Price

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ can be purchased for Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. Motorola is offering the Buds for Rs 3,999 and Buds+ for 7,999 as part of the special launch offer. Both product will be available on Flipkart and Motorola.in starting from May 15.

What are your thoughts on the Moto Buds and Buds+? Will you be buying them? If yes, which one’s the better deal? Let us know in the comments below.